MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Aug. 23-30

NARCOTICS

A car parked on East High Street resulted in Gabapentin being found. The occupant said he did not have a prescription. The medicine was confiscated and destroyed. Both occupants were released.

NEEDLE FOUND

A needle was found in the Family Dollar parking lot. It was collected and properly disposed of.

DRIVER CITED

A woman was cited for a red light violation following a two-vehicle collision on West Marion Road.

THEFT

An employee of HH Northgate LLC reported a felony theft.

WARRANT SERVED

A man was arrested without incident on West High Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Crestline Municipal Court.

MAN CHARGED

A man who was taken to the hospital with a hand injury was later charged with criminal damaging for punching out a window at a residence.

NO LICENSE

A woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license on West Marion Road.

PROWLERS

A resident on Highland Avenue reported someone walking outside her house. Patrol of the area was unable to locate anyone.

ARRESTS MADE

A woman was arrested on an active warrant out of Union County. She also was cited for falsification. A man also was cited for expired registration and possession of drug paraphernalia. It followed a probable cause search and positive alert on the vehicle by K-9 Nik.

CAT TAKEN

A resident on South Delaware Street reported someone stole her outside cat.

VEHICLE FIRE

Officers assisted with a vehicle fire at the Duke Station on High Street. The Village Fire Department responded along with a Morrow County Sheriff’s deputy, who extinguished the fire.

CITATION GIVEN

A neighbor said a resident on West High Street had his semi truck turned on and running early in the morning. Due to receiving multiple complaints dating back to 2020, the owner was cited for nuisance.