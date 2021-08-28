Fatal crash involving semi, buggy

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 19, at approximately 8:20 a.m. on State Route 314 at County Road 14.

Gary L. Pettet, age 55, of Newark, Ohio, was operating a 1996 Mack CH semi-tractor southbound on State Route 314. Enos A. Wengard, age 54, of Bellville, Ohio, was operating a horse-drawn buggy southbound on State Route 314.

Wengerd was turning left onto County Road 14 as Pettett was passing in the intersection. The buggy was struck and both vehicles continued off the east side of the roadway.

The buggy was also occupied by Esther R. Wengerd, age 52, of Bellville, Ohio and two juveniles. All occupants of the buggy were transported to OhioHealth Mansfield.

Wengerd and the juveniles sustained minor injuries and Wengerd succumbed to her injuries on Aug. 25.

Pettet was not injured. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in this crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Morrow County EMS, Johnsville Fire Department, and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.