David Edward Warner of West Palm Beach, Florida, peacefully passed away of cancer, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the age of 72.

He was born in Galion, Ohio, on November 9, 1948 to Herbert and Dorothy Warner. He married his high school sweetheart, Vicki Wilkinson on July 25, 1968. Together they had 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.

A Celebration of Life honoring Dave will be held on September 11, 2021 at twelve o’clock in the afternoon at the Mount Gilead Church of Christ, 322 Iberia Street, Mount Gilead, Ohio 43338.

We invite you to share in some “God Dogs and Jesus Burgers” after the celebration and encourage you to wear your favorite sports team apparel, except no NY Yankees or Michigan allowed.