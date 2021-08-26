Storm sweeps through Mount Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD — A late summer thunderstorm brought wind and heavy rains to the village Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Jamie Brucker posted on social media:

“Mount Gilead was hit hard. Major flooding, trees down, and power outages. Hang tight as crews work hard to get things cleaned up.”

Most of the rest of Morrow County appeared to be spared.

Several residents reported flooding in their basements and as much as 5 inches of standing water.

An Edison resident posted: “We didn’t get anything.”

Another person said, “We drove through standing water at the Duke, and when we got to the light in Edison, it hadn’t rained a drop.”

Brucker added that “no boil alerts were issued as the water system didn’t experience any failures as of now.”

Some residents experienced power outages sporadically in the village.

“It was hectic. Thankfully, we had a boatload of great people helping out and dayshift did a good job,” Brucker said.

Many trees were down and power lines out, he said.

“The biggest thing is we will do our best to assist in clean-up efforts around town tomorrow and next week. The storm sewer did not fail, just couldn’t keep up with the major rainfall,” Brucker said.

Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton said late Thursday that he was unaware of any damage in other parts of the county.