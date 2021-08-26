Hospice thanks auction donors; plans fall activities

MOUNT GILEAD — Hospice of Morrow County Financial Officer Liz Perkins reported that they received over $15,000 from the Hearts for Hospice silent auction this summer.

“We are very thankful and appreciate all who donated items for the auction as well as those who bid and purchased items in the auction in July,” Perkins said.

Hospice Board President Donna Dorsten said, “We appreciate the support the community gives to Hospice of Morrow County. Every donation is used to cover patient care that is not covered by insurance.”

Dorsten added that the board, staff and volunteers are hoping that they can have a traditional, live “Hearts for Hospice” auction next year with the community present.

Upcoming fall activities and events include:

• Hospice staff, board members, volunteers and family will work at the Pork Producers booth at the Morrow County Fair on Saturday, Sept. 4, all day and all evening. A portion of proceeds raised at the boot will be donated to Hospice of Morrow County.

• Hospice Chaplain Chris Plough is arranging a “Lunch and Learn” for local pastors at the HMC office Sept. 15. Plough is contact person for information.

• Some HMC Staff will be at Woodside Village Care Center calling Bingo at 2 p.m. on September 15.

• Perkins said that Hospice is always taking orders for memorial bricks. Anyone who wants to order a brick to be engraved in memory of a loved one or friend can order it for the Memorial Garden. To order a brick, call the HMC office at 419-946-9822.

• Angel Tree Memorial will begin in early December. Anyone is welcome to go and place an angel on the tree in memory of loved ones, then take time to reflect there.

The butterfly sculpture that sits by the Hospice of Morrow County Memorial Garden. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/08/web1_IMG_20200817_113246.jpg The butterfly sculpture that sits by the Hospice of Morrow County Memorial Garden. Sentinel photo