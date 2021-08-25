Morrow County Hospital to offer health profile clinics

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Hospital will be hosting two health profile clinics this fall.

Pre-registration is encouraged for the clinics. Call 419-946-5015 to schedule an appointment.

Tuesday, Sept. 28 to Saturday, Oct. 2; 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4 to Friday, Oct. 8; 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The following tests will be offered along with the fee for each. Individuals must indicate the tests they wish to complete when registering.

Fasting is required at least eight hours prior to the blood tests.

• Blood Profile Screening (25 different tests) $30 fee.

• TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone) $25 fee.

• Hemoglobin AIC (primarily for diabetics) $25 fee.

Mask wearing will be required on hospital premises.