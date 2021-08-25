Kiwanis golf outing succcessful

The 7th annual Kiwanis Club of Morrow County golf outing was held Aug. 13 at Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. The club raised $3,151.90, with all money going to scholarships and other community projects it sponsors. Shown are the members of the winning foursome in the scramble format are the Park’s Pride team of Chris Kamenski, Brandon Mills, Matt Lyburgh and John Agin.

The 7th annual Kiwanis Club of Morrow County golf outing was held Aug. 13 at Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. The club raised $3,151.90, with all money going to scholarships and other community projects it sponsors. Shown are the members of the winning foursome in the scramble format are the Park’s Pride team of Chris Kamenski, Brandon Mills, Matt Lyburgh and John Agin. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/08/web1_Kiwanis-Golf-champions.jpg The 7th annual Kiwanis Club of Morrow County golf outing was held Aug. 13 at Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. The club raised $3,151.90, with all money going to scholarships and other community projects it sponsors. Shown are the members of the winning foursome in the scramble format are the Park’s Pride team of Chris Kamenski, Brandon Mills, Matt Lyburgh and John Agin. Courtesy photo