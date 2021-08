With Sincere Gratitude,

Your thoughtfulness has brought us great comfort and will always be remembered.

Gompf’s Funeral Service, Pastor Dale Baker, and the entire community of friends and family that came together to cook and provide comfort through your recipes, sending flowers, sharing your memories and photos.

There are not enough words to fully express our heartfelt thanks for all that you have done for our family. You are deeply appreciated.

Love,

The Family of Robert E. Smith II