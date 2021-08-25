Stolen vehicles, suspected drugs found

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Morrow County deputies recovered two stolen vehicles at a residence in Harmony Township. Inside one of the vehicles, deputies discovered a firearm, suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl and suspected prescription medication. Also seized was approximately $2,400 in fake U.S. currency. Morrow County Deputies were assisted by members of the METRICH drug task force.

