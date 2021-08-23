MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

Aug. 16-23

DUMPING

Someone dumped a large number of items, mostly trash, behind the Goodwill Store. Staff cleaned up the items.

THEFT

The Town Pump reported someone took a trash can from his lot.

ASSIST UNIT

Officer responded to medical issue on North Main Street with an unconscious person. Morrow County EMS transported to the hospital.

TRAFFIC

A man was cited for driving under suspension and a stop bar violation at South Delaware and Main streets. A woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license on North Main and West North streets.

WARRANT

Officer assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol with a man on a mayor’s court warrant. He was transported to the Morrow County Correctional Facility.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

A woman was arrested on two counts of domestic violence. A citation was given a man for domestic violence on Westview Drive.

THEFT

A man was identified via surveillance video for breaking to the soap vending machine at Duds N Suds on Marion Road.

CITATION

A man was cited for driving under suspension on West High Street.

TRESPASSED

A man was trespassed from a property on Baker Street.

COMPLAINT

Officer investigated report of two motorcycles driving erratically on State Route 95 eastbound. Contact was made with them and they were advised to follow the traffic laws.

VANDALISM

A domestic dispute on Iberia Street was reported and a resident alleged someone had caused damage to the residence and to his vehicle.

PROWLERS

A resident on Lincoln Avenue reported someone walking around her house and making strange noises. Nothing was found by patrol.