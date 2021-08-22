C-L students to wear masks on buses

Meeting for a brief special session on Friday, Aug. 20, members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education approved a resolution by a vote of 5-0 regarding the safety protocols for the 2021-2022 school year replacing the protocols that expired at the end of the previous one.

The resolution states that the board “remains committed to maintaining safety protocols and considering the guidance from federal, state and local health experts as it related to COVID-19 and the safety of students in school in order to provide its students with a safe face-to-face classroom learning experience for the 2021-2022 school year.”

“The board has requested that the superintendent continues to provide an update on COVID-19 conditions within the local community and Cardington-Lincoln Local School of each Board of Education meeting to allow for the most current safety considerations.”

“Whereas the CDC has recommended universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status but has only ordered that passenger and drivers must wear a mask while on school buses, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in its January, 29, 2021 order.”

“Whereas the Ohio Department of Health strongly recommends that those who are unvaccinated wear masks while in school but has not ordered masks to be worn in Ohio public schools.”

“Whereas Ohio Revised Code Section 3313.67 authorizes boards of education to make and enforce such rules to prevent the spread of communicable diseases among the students attending or eligible to attend the schools of the district, as in its opinio in the safety and interest of the public require.”

“Therefore, be it resolved that the board will require passengers and drivers on all school transportation to wear masks when required by laws, health orders or regulations.”

“Be it further resolved that the wearing of masks by staff, students and visitors to any interior space owned or controlled by the Board is strongly recommended.”

“Be it further resolved that the superintendent is authorized to adopt procedures to implement this resolution, directed to monitor current guidance recommendations and requirements from public health authorities, and requested to make recommendations to adjust district wide mask requirements as necessary.”

“Be it further resolved that the Superintendent is authorized in his own judgment to require masks on a district building-wide, grade level, or classroom basis to allow a quick response within the District when circumstances so require.”

The resolution shall remain in affect through the final day of the 2021-2022 school year or until otherwise modified by the board.