Westerville Police Chief Chandler completes Executive Education Program

Westerville Division of Police (WPD) Chief Charles “Cappy” Chandler was recently awarded an Executive Certificate in Public Leadership from the The Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Chief Chandler completed three courses including Creating Public Value, Leadership in Crisis and Promoting Racial Equity in the Workplace.

Creating Public Value examines delivering quality public services in an efficient and equitable manner. The Leadership in Crisis program involves crisis management training at the federal, state, and local level with the skills and analytical frameworks necessary to successfully manage, survive and recover from unexpected events.

Promoting Racial Equity in the Workplace is designed to explore effective diversity strategies that help leaders both improve organizational effectiveness and community relations. Chief Chandler says the coursework is relevant to the issues facing law enforcement and community policing today.

“We have to prioritize ongoing training, education and professional development in policing,” said Chief Chandler. “Law enforcement as a profession is under great scrutiny, and WPD is responsive to that. Our officers take their training and certifications seriously; professional development is an expectation of every officer regardless of their tenure or rank.”

Chandler resides in Morrow County.

For information on the Westerville Division of Police training, certification and education programs, visit www.westerville.org/publictrust.

