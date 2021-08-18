Pie auction draws big bucks for football, cheer programs

The annual Cardington-Lincoln High School Athletic Department Pie Auction generated a total of $6,960 for the football team and $3,680 for the cheer program when it was held recently at the high school.

The pie receiving the highest bid was a tart cherry crumb pie sold by Nate Hickman for $1,750 and purchased by Wigton Real Estate and Auction Company represented by Hickman’s grandmother, Sandy Wigton. Randy Plowman assisted with the purchase.

A total of 62 pies were sold.

“The money from the sale goes directly to the coaches who determine where it should be used,” said Tom Hack, Athletic Director. The same formula is used by the cheer program advisors.

Others purchasing pies were Ryan Rose, Joe Denney, Cheryl Rinehart, Randy Plowman, Angie Ongalibang, Mitsuwe Ongalibang, Maceyko Lawn Care, Rita Castle, Monty Maceyko, Cardington-Lincoln Athletic Boosters, Kari Henthorn, Tommy Garrison, Maceyko Tax, Chris Weiss, Jen Plowman, Kim Delany, Bill Christian, Wigton’s, Troy Minturn, Keith Hicks, Consolidated Cooperative.

Judge Jen Burnaugh, Stacy Miller, Griffith and Bonniger, Andy Wick, Ron Harper Realty, Goodman Family, McClure Family, Tom Seigfried, Cardington Volunteer Fire Department, Tidy Tim Portable restrooms and Septic and The Edison Car Wash, Courtney Long, Delawder family, Amanda Huffman, Andrea Stout, Pam Clapham, Stacy Nelson, McClelland Chiropractic, Doubikin Contracting, Kaeli Delawder and C-L Youth Football.

