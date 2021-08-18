Cardington council OKs sidewalk work

CARDINGTON — Meeting in regular session Aug. 16, village council approved an ordinance accepting the recommendation of the village engineer to accept the bid of Strawser Paving Company for the installation of the West Main Street sidewalk.

This sidewalk begins at Fourth Street and runs to the drive of Cardington Yutaka Technologies. The added footage is a walk poured from Park Street to the shelter house and another slab poured near the railroad tracks. This ordinance adds $5,400 to the project for the railroad slab and $1,273 for the Community Park shelter house project.

In other business:

• Bills totaling $44,155.36 submitted by Fiscal Officer Deb Fry, were approved. Included was payment to Clear Fork Valley Electric for the installation of a Salinity Monitor at the water treatment plant.

• Gary Goodman, fire chief, said the department had made 150 runs this year, somewhat less that the normal 200 runs. He said these were basically auto accidents. He noted the department has 2022 calendars for distribution.

• Council accepted the mayor’s and village manager’s recommendation that Richard C. Mitchell be named to the position of part time utility clerk for the village effective Aug. 16.

• Accepted the mayor’s and fire chief’s recommendation of naming Keegen Moss to the position of volunteer fireman, effective Aug. 16.

• Village Administrator Walt Pollock reported the paving on Park Street was complete except for some restoration. The sidewalk project to CYT is on a temporary hold waiting for CenturyLink to move some communication lines.

• Pollock said the traffic light specialist had arrived and checked into the light as some members of council had monitored the longer wait time at the light. It was found the one camera card is not working. He noted that the system is obsolete and the only way to repair this is to replace the entire system.

It was recommended that before the system is upgraded that a traffic study be completed. Pollock said both of these items will be costly and were not budgeted for this year.

He also reported there had been a filter failure at the water plant over the weekend that has been repaired. A utility committee meeting has been scheduled for noon on Aug. 25.