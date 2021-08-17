Census: Morrow County shows zero population growth

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County’s population was basically unchanged over the past decade.

According to U.S. Census Bureau figures, the county had 34,950 residents in 2020, compare with 34,827 in 2010. That is a zero percent gain, or just 123 more residents than 10 years earlier.

Surrounding counties varied with Marion County losing 2 percent; Richland County at zero percent and Crawford down 4 percent.

But two neighboring counties showed gains in population.

Knox County went from 60,921 residents in 2010 to 62,721, a gain of 1,800 people — a 3 percent increase.

Delaware County continued its trend as the fastest growing in the state, going from 174,214 residents to 214,124, a gain of 23 percent or a gain of 39,910 people in 10 years.

The U.S. Census Bureau released population data from its 2020 decennial Census count as states begin redistricting efforts, offering the first look into where Americans have moved in the last decade.

Morrow County has 14,155 total housing units and 12,855 occupied housing units, figures show.

A village breakdown shows Mount Gilead lost 4 percent going from 3,660 to 3,503; Cardington gained 2 percent from 2,047 to 2,079; Marengo lost 17 percent, 342 to 283; Sparta dropped 25 percent, 161 to 121; Edison slipped 3 percent, 437 to 422; and Chesterville went from 228 to 191, a 16% drop.

Nearly two-thirds of Ohio’s counties lost population in the last decade. The Buckeye State’s population grew by just under 263,000, according to population numbers for counties, cities, villages and individual census tracts released Aug. 12.

The largest population drop among counties occurred in Harrison County, which dropped 8.7 percent to 14,483. Behind Delaware in growth was Union County with a 20 percent gain in population and Warren County at almost 14 percent.

Columbus’ population is now 905,748 — up 15 percent from the 787,033 in 2010 — making it the state’s largest city. Cleveland’s population dropped 6 percent from 396,815 to 372,624.

Ohio remains the seventh-largest state, with Georgia at number 8 but showing a 10 percent growth.

The state’s racial makeup in 2020 was 77 percent white, 12.5 percent black, and 4.4 percent Latino.