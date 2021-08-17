Chesterville to hold annual Heritage Day Festival

CHESTERVILLE — On Saturday, Sept. 11, the village will hold its 44rd annual Heritage Day Festival. It is a day filled with entertainment, activities and food.

“The festival was started in 1976 to raise money to preserve our Town Hall. Today, the tradition has become a homecoming and a fundraiser to help preserve our history and celebrate our community through year-round events,” a news release states.

The festival begins at 9 a.m.

At the east end of the village, the side yard of the church will be filled with crafters and a farm market. You can find local produce, unique handcrafted gifts, home décor, plants, herbs, health and beauty products, jewelry, and more and start your holiday shopping here, a news release states.

The center of town will hold the music tent, food trucks, an outdoor dining space, family activities and the antique tractor show. Treat the kids to a bounce house, face painting, and a variety of activity tables, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, Morrow County Recycling, and The Tomorrow Center, among others.

Morrow County Wildlife Officer, Tyler Eldred, will be bringing the archery trailer and the Buckeye Chapter of the GPAA will demonstrate gold panning. Enjoy the live music of the Granny Creek Band and Blue Limestone Project in the music tent while you enjoy a great selection of food from our food trucks; The Buckeye Canteen, Kutz Grill, Ohio SnoBalls, Sweet Treats and Big Mike’s Backyard BBQ.

At noon, the parade will be held, featuring the Highland Scots Marching Band. The parade starts at the north end on State Route 314 and turns east at the light on State Route 95.

The Chesterville Village Office will host Veteran Frank Robinson and our local Veteran’s Honor Wall will be on display. Want to know more about the history of Chesterville? You can take a self-guided walking tour of the village and look through the photos they have in the office.

The Tractor Show will take place on the grounds surrounding Chester Town Hall while quilts and a variety of needle crafts will be on display inside. New this year is a pie eating contest, in front of Town Hall at 3:30 p.m. The annual pie auction will follow.

Doc Chester’s Medicine Show, a vaudeville-style musical, will take the stage at 7 p.m. This performance is a 44-year tradition, written and directed by Chesterville native Mike Follin.

At the west end of the village, Mike Schnell, of Classic Rock 95.1, will announce the car show on the side lawn of The Chesterville General Store. Selover Library will have a variety of activities for the whole family; and Big Walnut Joint Fire District will have its fleet on display.

For information, check them out on Facebook: Chesterville Heritage Day Festival.

Doc Chester’s Medicine Show, a vaudeville-style musical, will take the stage at 7 p.m. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/08/web1_SENTINEL8.jpg Doc Chester’s Medicine Show, a vaudeville-style musical, will take the stage at 7 p.m. Courtesy photo