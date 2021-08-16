MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

Aug. 9-16

ACCIDENT

A South Rich Street resident said his neighbor backed her vehicle into the side of his parked car causing property damage.

THEFT REPORTED

A business on West High Street reported multiple items stolen over the past month. Items include a ladder, extension cord, tools, grill and turn buckle, pressure washer and others. Extra patrol has been requested especially overnight.

ASSIST UNIT

Officers assisted with an individual who had fallen on West High Street. First aid was given until EMS squad arrived and the man was taken to the hospital.

ITEMS TAKEN

A resident of South Delaware Street reported food and a mini-motor bike taken from his trailer. Extra patrol was provided.

TRESPASSED

A domestic complaint on North Main Street was investigated. There were no signs of physical injury to any of the parties. One person was trespassed from the property since she no longer resides there.

CITATIONS GIVEN

A woman was cited for driving under suspension and no tail lights.

WARRANT

A man was arrested on West High Street on a felony warrant.

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

A man was cited on Town and West High streets for driving under suspension and expired registration.

MAN ARRESTED

Officer stopped and arrested a man on a felony warrant. He was released to Marion County.