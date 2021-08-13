Gleaners holding cash donation drive for local food pantries

September is National Hunger Awareness Month. The Gleaner Life Insurance Society, Chester Arbor, is promoting this by holding a cash donation drive from Sept. 1-30.

The proceeds will benefit all seven Morrow County food panties/produce markets.

They are Cardington Community Food Pantry and Produce Market, Edison Enterprise Baptist Church Pantry and Produce, Iberia Presbyterian Church Pantry, Marengo UMC Angel Food Pantry, No Limits Outreach Center, Morrow County Food Pantry and North Woodbury Alliance Pantry and Produce Market.

Donations will allow the pantries to serve the unique needs of their communities. The cash collection jars will be at various locations throughout the county.

In September 2019, Chester Arbor held its first food and monetary hunger drive, which was quite successful, organizers said.

If you want a donation jar for your business, call Jean Smith at 419-864-5980.