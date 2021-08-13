Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF


Aug. 9-13

Neighbor Trouble, Road 213, Bennington

Suspicious Person, Road 170, Harmony

Trespassing Complaint, SR 61, Bennington

Animal Call, Road 46, N. Bloomfield

Burglary, Road 15, Bennington

Animal Call, Road 108, Franklin

Threats/Harassment, Road 108, Franklin

ATV Complaint, Road 109, Franklin

Assault, Road 108, Franklin

Vandalism, SR 19, Congress

Non-Injury Accident, SR 314, S. Bloomfield

Threats/Harassment, Road 25, Lincoln

Suspicious Vehicle, SR 19, N. Bloomfield

Suspicious Vehicle, SR 61, Bennington

Run Away/Unruly, Road 97, Perry

Theft, Road 159, Lincoln

Suspicious Vehicle, Road 66, Cardington

Overdose, Road 187, Harmony

Drunk, SR 19, N. Bloomfield

Suspicious Person, US 42, Gilead

Noise Complaint, Road 108, Franklin

Domestic Dispute, Road 108, Franklin

Livestock on Roadway, Road 115, Franklin

Noise Complaint, Road 87, Congress

Livestock on Roadway, SR 656, Bennington

Suspicious Vehicle, Road 98, Congress

Theft, Shady Lane, Edison

Vandalism, Road 87, Congress

Domestic Dispute, Road 22, Congress

Threats/Harassment, SR 229, Peru

Burglary, Road 218, Peru

Assist Other Agency, I-71, Perry

Suspicious Vehicle, Road 191, Harmony

Identity Theft, Road 34, Washington

Vandalism, Road 108, Franklin

Assist Other Agency, Road 60/Road 59, Canaan

Unruly Juvenile, Road 169, Lincoln

Suspicious Vehicle, Road 109, Franklin