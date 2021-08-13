Meetings, events

• In search of volunteers to lead an art group at No Limits Outreach Center, 4046 Township Road 246, Edison, on Wednesdays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Most supplies will be furnished. Call 419-946-5900 and ask for Chelsea.

• The Morrow County Commissioners will be holding their session at the Morrow County Fairgrounds for opening day of the Morrow County Fair on Monday, Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. for the morning agenda items. The session will be held in the Picnic Pavilion by the front entrance of the Fairgrounds.

• September is National Hunger Awareness Month. The Gleaner Life Insurance Society, Chester Arbor, is promoting this by holding a cash donation drive from Sept. 1-30. If you want a donation jar for your business, call Jean Smith at 419-864-5980.

• The Morrow County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Aug. 21 at the Genealogy Library, 35 East High St, Mount Gilead. Join us as we tour the library and share, with you, the mountains of information available. Meeting is at 2 p.m. and open to the public. Face masks at your discretion.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/08/web1_calendar-1.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.