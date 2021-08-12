Cardington readies for school year

CARDINGTON — Kicking off the 2021-22 school year, the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education covered many topics in its three-hour meeting Aug. 9.

Brian Petrie, superintendent of the school district, submitted back to school information including the fact that masks must be worn on school buses as part of a federal mandate. He added that the district policy for masks and face covering will be updated by board action no later than August 20, 2021. He added that all families will receive an update.

Petrie said the instructional model will be in person instruction, five days per week. “There will be no full-time remote learning model place for the 2021-2022 school year,” he said.

The first day of school is Sept. 7 for grades one through 12. Kindergarten will have a staggered start Sept. 7-8 and new pre-school students will begin Sept. 7, while returning preschool students will begin Sept. 8.

High school time will run from 7:45 a.m. to 2:32 p.m.; middle school from 8:45 a.m. to 3:32 p.m.; Elementary School from 7:45 a.m. to 2:22 p.m. and pre-school from 7:45-10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Social distancing and safety will be required with a 3-6 foot social distance when possible in classroom settings; frequent hand washing and sanitizing are required for both students and staff.

In other business:

• Discussing the Library/Media Center, Petrie said he hopes to have a long-term plan for the center in the near future.

• Jon Mason, treasurer, said, “We’ve had a decent year and we’re happy about that.”

• The board approved combining Middle School and Intermediate support accounts and also approved Julian and Grube as Medicaid School Program auditors.

• Petrie, reporting on the Summer Meals Program which ended Aug. 12, said they had served 27,500 meals in June and July and in partnership with River Valley there were 58,000 meals served, He also noted that 60% of the pay- roll are employees from Cardington.

“Kudos to all who helped with this program,” he said.

• The board accepted the donation of 240 backpacks from COSTCO Wholesale Club for students in grades K-4 with an approximate value of $2,397.

Approved were service agreements with Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools for Occupational Therapy Services and the village of Cardington SRO contract from Aug. 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022, $55,143.93; Morrow County Hospital, Athletic Trainer Agreement and Lease Agreement with the Miller Center (Ohio Heartland Head Start from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022). This program occupies two rooms.

Under classified contracts, John Geyer’s resignation as custodian was accepted effective Aug. 3, and Certified Contract resignations accepted were those of Jack Bault, high school physical education, effective July 2; Lisa Wilhelm, middle school intervention, effective July 30; Nirakar Thakur, high school math, effective July 9 and Anne Marie Newell, high school math, effective June 17.

• Certified contracts approved for Lori Blackburn and Christine Swartz, high school math; Belynda Schuman, middle school guidance; Ryan Treese, high school P.E.; Bridget Lower, district nurse; Elizabeth Gompf and Laura Fiant, elementary intervention and Robin Fraker, middle school math. Classified contracts were approved for Licia Taylor, assistant cook and Bryan Miley, bus driver, both effective Fiscal Year 2022.

• Approved negotiated agreement between the Cardington-Lncoln Board of Education and the Cardngton-Lincoln Faculty Association effective Aug. 1, 2021 to July 31, 2023.

• Overnight trips were approved for the class of 2025 and Class of 2025 to Washington, DC in spring 2022; National Honor Society to South Dakota fall of 2021 and Europe trip, June 8-16, 2022.

• Petrie shared a letter from Becky Cullen, noting that her husband Rich, had died over the weekend. Rich was the Cardington-Lincoln Elementary School principal for 22 years. The Cullens reside in Florida.