Edison begins GIS mapping project

EDISON — Village Administrator Mary Neviska reported at the Edison Council Aug. 9 meeting that the Rural Community Assistance Partnership started the Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping project this month.

GIS mapping is being done for the sewer and storm sewer drains, which have not had improvement to the system for many years.

Half of the village has been completed and sewer and storm sewer drains were marked for mapping. The RCAP crew took drone pictures and walked over half the village to get photos.

Smoke testing is planned to be done by RCAP personnel in half of the village. Smoke testing was completed on half the village a couple years ago. With smoke testing they can identify problems such as where broken sewer caps are located.

RCAP will also supply laptops for the village street workers so they can locate problems in sewer lines and storm sewers.

Neviska met with Ohio Rural Water Association and said she is working with Cindy Brooks on paper work to obtain additional grants.

Halloween Party

Edison Planning Committee Chairman Pete Russell reported on committee plans for fall activities.

The date set for the Village Halloween Party is Sunday, Oct. 31 in the afternoon. The time will be announced later. A costume contest and pet parade is planned for the party with the parade starting at the Methodist Church on Boundary Street.

The committee will also make arrangements with the Mount Gilead Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office for a Safety Day this fall, with date and time to be announced.

Other business:

• Mayor Patti Feustal asked council if they wanted to wear masks again at their meetings, given the spread of COVID again. After some discussion no decision was made.

Feustal encouraged people to wear masks if they are more comfortable with them and they can distance the seats again at the next meeting.

• The second reading of the updated zoning ordinance was given. Feustal said copies can be purchased in the village office for $5.00.

• Fiscal Officer Bruce Seaburn said RITA sent out 109 letters to delinquent taxpayers this month.

• Council approved payment of bills for July of $19,907 and for August of $2,653.41.

• The next meeting will be Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.