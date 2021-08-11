Girl Scouts make a splash at Mad Mud Challenge

MOUNT GILEAD — When you think of Girl Scouts, Thin Mints and Samoas might first come to mind. But Girl Scouts are about more than cookies.

Last weekend, more than 800 Girl Scouts, along with their accompanying troop leaders and parents, participated in the Mad Mud Challenge at Camp Crooked Lane. The course tested the girls’ strength, endurance, and grit through a muddy, wooded trail and obstacles.

During the two-day event, girls from kindergarten through grade 12 trekked over routes that ranged from 1-2 miles, depending on the age of the Girl Scout. It brought together girls from all over the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland 30-county territory.

Now in its 9th year, Mad Mud is an opportunity to highlight physical activity as part of the health and wellness pillar that is inherent to the Girl Scouts’ mission.

“At the Mad Mud Challenge, girls work together to overcome mental and physical obstacles,” said Tammy Wharton, President and Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland. “With each obstacle, we see them get more and more confident in their abilities. It is a fun and memorable way to create camaraderie, build leadership skills, and teach problem-solving.”

Girls from kindergarten and up are able to join Girl Scouts. Troops are forming now and interested families are invited to visit www.gsoh.org/invited to sign up for more information.

Girl Scouts work together and support each other throughout the approximately two-mile course. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/08/web1_GSOH-Mad-Mad-Mud-Challenge-photo2.jpeg Girl Scouts work together and support each other throughout the approximately two-mile course. Courtesy photos Girls overcome obstacles filled with mud throughout Camp Crooked Lane including the “Thank You Berry Muck,” shown here. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/08/web1_GSOH-Mad-Mud-Challenge-photo1.jpeg Girls overcome obstacles filled with mud throughout Camp Crooked Lane including the “Thank You Berry Muck,” shown here. Courtesy photos