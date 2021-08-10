FARM DAYS CONTEST RESULTS

LAWN MOWER DEMOLITION DERBY: First place: Albert VanCooney, Jr; Second place: Tom Huggins; Third Place: Jay Keets.

FIGURE EIGHT CARS: First place: Thomas Haley Second place: Brandon Alberts; Third place: Dalton Purtee.

FIGURE 8 COMPACT TRUCKS: First place; Tim Hoffman, Second place: Austin Edgell; Third place: Joe Haley.

FIGURE 8 FULL SIZE TRUCKS: First place: John McCurdy; Second place: Joe George.

KID’S PEDAL PULL: Class 1: First place: Ridge Davis; Class 2: First place: Hadlee Fetter; Class 3: First place: Shyler McChesney; Class 4: First place: Sam Barnes.

LADIES SKILLET TOSS: First place: Jonda Axthelm; Second place: Sam Grayter; Third place: Kerilynn Jagger.

GIRLS 10-18 SKILLET TOSS: First place: Masey Grauer; Second place: Mika Jagger; Third place: Macey Bash.

GIRLS 1-10 SKILLET TOSS: First Place: Scarlet Hornsby; Second place: Peyton Axthelm.

MEN’S WRENCH TOSS: First place: Wyatt Hornsby; Second place: Ethan Hornsby; Third place: Chip Grauer.

BOYS 6-18 WRENCH TOSS: First Place Austin Krabill; Second place: Kyle Smith; Third place: William Jenkins.

BOYS 1-6 WRENCH TOSS: First Place: Jameson Arellanas; Second place: Gunner Hornsby; Third place: Brantley Hornsby.

RAFFLE WINNERS: First Place: John Deere Model ! Pedal Tractor: Mika Jagger; Second place: $75: cash, Willow Jagger; Third place: $50 cash: Heidi Lower.