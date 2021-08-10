Farm Days Pie Bake Off results

MOUNT GILEAD — A total of $1,055 was generated when the Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Associationheld its Pie Bake Off.

There were eight pies auctioned in the contest. Serving as auctioneer was Jon Axthelm. He was assisted by three others.

First place pie, a Strawberrry Rhubarb, was baked by Kathy Rogers of Mount Gilead. It was purchased by the Masonic Lodge for $310. They donated this pie to be resold and it brought an additional $80, which went directly to

the club.

Second place pie, an apple, was baked by Kasey Kincaid of Galion and purchased by the Morrow County Republicans for $225.

Third place, an apple pie, was baked by Rachel Bush of Edison and purchased by the Axthelm Family for $125.

The fourth place pie, a Pecan Chocolate Chip, was baked by Kim Porter of Mount Gilead and purchased by Don Wick, of Mount Gilead.

The bakers receive half of the proceeds and the club receives the other half. The lowest price garnered for a pie was $50.

