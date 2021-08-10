Marion Palace Theatre receives $32,380 in grants

MARION — The Ohio Arts Council (OAC) Board recently approved $32,380 in program grants to the Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA), better known to the community as the Marion Palace Theatre, for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The designated award comes from the OAC Sustainability grant program which supports ongoing arts and cultural activities in all genres. The Palace will apply the OAC funding to present a season of diverse performing arts events including national touring performances; local and regional performing arts presentations; film viewings, and live music events in the May Pavilion.

The OAC Sustainability grant is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the OAC. The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. For more information about the Ohio Arts Council, visit oac.ohio.gov.

Information regarding the PCAA and the Marion Palace Theatre can be found online at marionpalace.org.