Hospital adds specialty equipment to Lymphedema Clinic

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Hospital has provided lymphedema services for a couple of years. Lymphedema therapy helps reduce fluid and swelling limbs.

Treatment techniques can include manually draining lymph nodes, compression, exercise and education. Common lymphedema causes include cellulitis, cancer, lymph node removal or dissection and poor circulation or mobility.

Now to improve these services, the hospital has added a wound care chair to their clinic, developed by the manufacturer in collaboration with wound care and bariatric professionals.

With its three panels of adjustment, it can be positioned comfortably during treatment to benefit the patient and aid clinicians in the examination and treatment of patients with various wound conditions.