MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

Aug. 2-8

THEFT REPORTED

A woman said she left her purse outside a store while on break and someone stole it. Video footage is being reviewed from the location.

CITATION GIVEN

A motorist was cited for driving under suspension on West High and Iberia streets.

TICKETS STOLEN

A village resident reported the theft of lottery tickets totaling $90.

ASSIST UNIT

Officer assisted EMS unit at the fairgrounds with a female patient who had chest pains while walking.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

A man was arrested and charged with persistent disorderly conduct. He was in two stores the same evening and acting like he was under the influence and making staff feel unsafe.

WARNING GIVEN

A man was given a disorderly conduct warning on South Main Street. He allegedly broke his wife’s phone during a dispute.

DRIVER CITED

A man was cited for driving under suspension on West High and Delaware streets.

COMPLAINT

A resident said she found drug paraphernalia outside a residence on North Main Street. A check of the property showed the door unlocked and signs of criminal trespassing.

LOUD MUSIC

A neighbor complained of loud music from a residence on East High Street. The resident was asked to turn the volume down and he did.

VANDALISM

A man was arrested on Westview Drive for causing damage to a relative’s trailer.

COMPLAINT

A caller said go-carts were being driven recklessly on North Rich Street and Park Avenue. After patrolling the area, officer was unable to locate any go-carts or off-road vehicles.

MOTORIST CITED

A driver was cited for driving under suspension and stop bar violation on South Street.