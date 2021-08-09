Northmor FFA member named national finalist

Northmor FFA member Zoe Parrott has been named a national finalist for the FFA Sheep Proficiency Award. Zoe recently won the state award during the virtual State FFA Convention and being named a national finalist means that she has one of the top four sheep projects of all the FFA members in the country. Parrott will interview and learn her final placing during the National FFA Convention in October. She recently graduated from Northmor High School and will be attending The Ohio State University this fall pursuing a degree in Agricultural Education. Zoe is the daughter of Ken and Patty Parrott.

