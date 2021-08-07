Mount Gilead plans open houses for back to school

Mount Gilead Schools will be welcoming all students and their families to the new school year during our very first Street Fair and individual building open houses.

The Street Fair will be held on Park Avenue in front of the high school building from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. Music, team introductions, food and fun await.

Immediately following the Street Fair, MGHS will hold the 2021 Open House from 6-8. Students will be able to find their classrooms, meet their teachers, visit their lockers and get ready for the start of the school year!

Orientation for incoming freshmen, new students and interested parents at Mount Gilead High School will take place on Thursday, Aug. 26, in the high gymnasium, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

At the orientation, administration and guidance personnel will meet with students and their parents to help facilitate the transition to the high school. This will be held in conjunction with our Open House.

It is very important that fees are paid and schedules are obtained prior to the orientation. Information contained on student schedules, such as courses, classroom locations, locker locations and combinations, etc., will all be explained during the orientation session.

Fee payment and schedule pick-up will take place during the week of Aug. 24, from 9-2. Due to the Street Fair and Open House schedule, fees may be paid and schedules picked up between 1 and 6 on the Aug. 26.

Fees will be $45 this year ($35 school fees and $10 class dues).

If for some reason it is not possible to pay fees at this time, parents should contact the office to arrange a payment schedule or fee waiver in advance. We ask that payment be in the form of check or money order made payable to Mount Gilead High School for the exact fee amount.