PIE AUCTION

The Cardington FFA officer team met recently at the Cardington Community Park to auction pies they had prepared.

For many years, the pie auction has been a contributing factor in money earned for funding the Officer Team’s attendance at the Officer Retreat. The retreat is the Officer Teams attendance on a three-to-five day trip off school campus to work on the year’s programs of activities and prepare for the team bonding and personal growth.

Due to this year’s Officer Retreat being held in West Virginia, the money raised from the pie auction lowered the cost that each officer paid for the retreat.

Special thanks to Wes Wigton for taking the time to serve as auctioneer for the pie auction and thanks to Betty Brandum, Wes Goodman and Troy Ruehrmund for helping with the event.

The chapter also thanks the Cardington Fire Department members and others who bid on the pies.

The Cardington FFA Officer team who conducted the pie auction. Front row, from left: Meghan Greenawalt, Hazel Jolliff, Erin Wollett, advisor, Bryce Moodispaugh, Cameron Kinsey and Lexy Brook-Hobbs. Back row: Ella Struck, Joe Denney, Colin McAvoy. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/08/web1_Cardington-FFA-Pie-Auction-2021.jpg The Cardington FFA Officer team who conducted the pie auction. Front row, from left: Meghan Greenawalt, Hazel Jolliff, Erin Wollett, advisor, Bryce Moodispaugh, Cameron Kinsey and Lexy Brook-Hobbs. Back row: Ella Struck, Joe Denney, Colin McAvoy. Courtesy photo