Epling retires from Sheriff’s Office

After 21 years of service to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Office Administrator Lori J. Epling retired. Lori started her career as a dispatcher for Retired Sheriff Tom E. Harden. She became the Office Administrator for Retired Sheriff Steve R. Brenneman and continued in that role until her retirement. She says she will miss the people who she has worked with at the Sheriff’s Office the most. She is presented a plaque from Sheriff John Hinton.

