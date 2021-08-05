Remembering Mike Watkins with Christmas decorations

Village residents’ heads turned as they passed Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead Tuesday and saw their yard on North Main Street filled with Christmas blow-ups.

People may recognize that those same holiday blow-ups have been on the lawn at the Watkins home on West High Street in Mount Gilead during the holiday season.

The Watkins family brought out the blow-ups in memory of Mike and his love of decorating for the Christmas and Halloween season every year. He won the village trophy for Christmas decorating one year.

Mike passed away July 28, and will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his love of family as well as his artistry and craftsmanship in woodworking.

The family thought of this unique way to remember their father and grandfather, a Mount Gilead High School graduate, HPM machinist and resident who was known for his fun and good humor.

Sentinel photo