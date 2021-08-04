Cardington council applies for funding

CARDINGTON — Village council approved several measures, the most significant being seeking assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Fiscal Officer Deb Fry said she and Mayor Susie Peyton had attended four seminars on this program, which is sent through the State of Ohio Office of Budget and Management.

One item this funding can be used for is loss of revenue. She noted most of the village’s losses as a result of the pandemic are income tax and permissive and license revenues. “Those are our biggest losses,” she said.

The second area it could be used for is infrastructure.

Following the Aug. 2 discussion, council agreed to apply for the funding.

In other business:

• Fry told council RITA reported sending 727 non-filing letters She also related that the 2019-2020 audit results showed no findings.

• Fry reported the recent Tire Recycling program resulted in 213 tires being brought in and of those 188 were tires that were paid for.

“We made a $376 deposit from the program,” said Fry. There were six grants available for this program. Only three were applied for, with Cardington being one of those applying.

• A total of $42,503 in bills was approved for payment, including payment of $1,300 to The Tree Guy for tree trimming and removal at the Community Park.

• Approved a resolution that calls for the entering into a contract for the sale of stone, excess driveway stone, from the village supply at a cost of $30 per back hoe scoop effective Sept.

• Council accepted the resignation of part-time Police Officer Kristy M. Duke, effective July 23.

• Police Chief James Wallace said the department had taken a total of 99 calls for service in July. Officer Kiefer attended training as OPOTA in reference to obtaining search warrants using the geo fencing method.

• The chief said he and Officer Kiefer will be meeting with Cardington-Lincoln School Superintendent Brian Petrie for the upcoming school year. He also thanked officers who helped with open shifts.

• Council will meet next on Aug. 16.