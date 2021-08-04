Mount Gilead holds 30th reunion

Mount Gilead High School’s Class of 1991 held its 30th Class Reunion July 31. The class had a great time catching up, laughing, crying and listening to “classic” music from the 80s.

They enjoyed a nice campfire, fireworks and sharing some time with past teachers and coaches.

A total of 40 of the 88 graduates participated in the reunion week, and 37 of the class attended the reunion at the home of Jason Brooke.

Troy Kincade and Bill Bernhard met with some of the class two weeks before the reunion, and Jackie Fenbert (Lewis) met with several the day after the reunion.

Those in attendance included: Scott Trimmer, John Powell, Ray Van Horn, Rob Knipp, Greg Grace, Travis Wright, Alison Kyrk (Quinn), Jason Brooke, Joel Hetrick, Bill Baldwin, Chris Ogle, Tom Clark, Jennifer Cramer, Jeanette Coil (Cramer), Julie Thomas (Scott), Trina Wiseley (Stump), Rhonda Mynhier, Melanie Kurtich (Thacker-Collins), Liz Owens (Baughman), Carrie Salyer (Cole), Lisa Bingman (Scott), Angie Mounts (Smith), Holly Walters (Hart), Melissa McAvoy (Ohler), Kim Hollingsworth, Lisa Galvao (Kinner), Jeri Nida (Taylor), Debbie Mills (Kirk), Tiffani Hupfer (Scohy), Jeremy Gregg, Robert Walker, Mandy Rocks (George), Jeremy Chubb, Brandie Brannon (Salisbury), Jeremy Shipman, April Van Romer, Mitch Walker. Matt Peterson and Heidi Weaver joined the party via Zoom.