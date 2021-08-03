Mount Gilead village fire levy fails by 22 votes

MOUNT GILEAD — Village residents voted down the proposed municipal income tax increase Tuesday by a margin of 22 votes.

They voted on a 0.25 percent levy increase on income for the fire department. Final tally among the four precincts was 127 against the levy, to 105 for it.

Voter turnout was 9.67 percent, according to final, unofficial numbers posted by the Morrow County Board of Elections.

Upgrading old equipment and paying his staff more were cited as reasons for the levy hike, said Mount Gilead Fire Chief Chad Swank.