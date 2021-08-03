Jury trial planned for murder suspect

MOUNT GILEAD — Brian Lee is scheduled to have a jury trial starting on Oct. 25.

Lee, 39, of Marengo, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Linda Vannatta and Brandon Petty in late May.

Lee had a preliminary hearing before Morrow County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Elkin on July 29.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal shootings occurred at approximately 4:25 a.m. on May 24 in Harmony Township. Two other people were injured in shootings at separate locations on County Roads 26 and 232 that morning.

Lee is continuing to be held in the Morrow County Correctional Facility without bond, according to court documents.

It also was ordered at the pre-trial that the defense counsels’ investigator Rick Landis will be allowed access to Lee at the jail facility. Lee also said that he wanted Earl Desmond and David Johnson to represent him.

The jury trial is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 and could go through Nov. 5.

Leeann N. Kinder, 27, of Marengo, who originally had been charged with two counts of complicity to murder, had her bond set at $50,000 on June 4 on a tampering with evidence charge.

