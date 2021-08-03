The following cases were determined in the Aug. 2 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

Jerry L. Clark III, Shelby, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty paid waiver.

Gianotto, Melinda L., Wooster, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty paid waiver.

Bethany R. Jarrell, Columbus, driving under suspension, speed 25 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Melissa R. Joan, Cardington, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty paid waiver.

Sharon S. Melvin, Centerburg, seatbelt/driver, guilty, paid waiver.

Philip E. Miller, Jeromesville, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty paid waiver.

Jeffrey M. Phelps, Lexington, use of local streets, guilty, paid waiver.

Eric D. Prince, Cardington, speed 25 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Malinda M. Stage, Butler, use of local streets, guilty, paid waiver.

Kyle B. Squires, Edison, expired/unlawful license plates, guilty paid waiver.

Meghan E. Taylor, Marion, one way streets, guilty, paid waiver.