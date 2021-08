MOUNT GILEAD — Village residents are reminded they can vote today and Tuesday in the special election.

They will cast votes on a 0.25 percent levy increase on income for the fire department. Upgrading old equipment and paying his staff more are priorities, says Mount Gilead Fire Chief Chad Swank.

More on the levy can be found here: www.morrowcountysentinel.com/news/38618/village-fire-levy-on-august-ballot.

