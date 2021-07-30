Meetings, events

• Mount Gilead summer meal program will be changing pick-up days for the month of August. Effective Aug. 2, pick-up day will be Monday, 11 a.m. to noon. Same location, behind the high school at the cafeteria doors. Last day will be Aug. 23.

• In search of volunteers to lead an art group at No Limits Outreach Center, 4046 Township Road 246, Edison, on Wednesdays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Most supplies will be furnished. Call 419-946-5900 and ask for Chelsea.

• Cruise for the Kids, Aug. 14, cars, trucks and bikes welcome. A 50/50 drawing and prizes for best and worst hand. Registration at 10 a.m.; kickstands up at noon; Farrow North, 7754 East State Routes 36/37, Sunbury. Cost is $20 single rider; $25 double rider and vehicles. Portion of the proceeds benefit A Kid Again — Central Ohio. Questions, go to their Facebook page.

• The Honor Flight at Home-Marion program is for veterans who have not been to Washington, DC to see their memorials and are not able to travel. They do not fly but attend a 90 minute program in their honor. The program will be Oct. 16 at Tri-Rivers Career Center in Marion. It is not limited to veterans in Marion County. If you are a veteran who qualifies for the program or you know of a veteran, contact Margie Saull, Honor Flight at Home event coordinator, at 740-360-8902 or saullgw4@yahoo.com to obtain an application.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

