Old buildings razed at fairgrounds

MOUNT GILEAD — They served the county fair for years where small animals were displayed by youngsters as part of their 4-H projects, but now those two buildings on the Morrow County Fairgrounds are being razed.

Deterioration from weather and age render them useless so the Morrow County Commissioners are carrying out the decision by County Engineer Bart Dennison to raze the buildings.

The work was done the week of July 26. The demolition is being done by Randy Bucher Excavating of Cardington at a cost of $11,975.

Memories of the buildings were shared by Cardington resident Bob Davis, who remembers as a youth that rabbits and poultry were shown as fair projects in the first building. Dusty Snyder and Linda Gordon whose grandfather, Guy Renz served on the fair board, and Bill Hershner, also recall the poultry and hogs exhibited in these buildings.

“I share the memory of my mother, now deceased, who recalled attending music events in the second building which explains the tiny sign that was near the top of it for years noting the ‘Music Room.’”

The buildings were used by the county in later years to store light equipment. According to a spokesperson, the lots will remain vacant following the razing.

