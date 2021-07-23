Clark loves keeping fairgrounds beautiful

MOUNT GILEAD — “I just love the Morrow County Fair,” exclaimed Mount Gilead resident Maggie Clark.

Before retiring in 2019 after 43 years of employment with the Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities-Whetstone Industries, Clark found a way to express her interest in the fair.

“Two years before I retired I started to work on the front rectangle on the fairgrounds,” she said, explaining that she planted new plants and groomed the area which today features Native American Perennials, White Gayfeather, Daylilies, Salva, Knockout Roses, Gold Cypress Evergreen, Daisies and Sedum.

Then she tackled the log cabin area and today she grooms Spiderwort, Rose of Sharon, Yarrow Lillies, Holly Hocks, Sage, Oregano, Lavender, Shasta Daisies, Lamb’s Ear, Coreopsis and Calamint at that site.

Commenting on Maggie’s devotion to the beautification of the grounds through plants and flowers, Mary Weiler, board secretary, said, “The board couldn’t possibly maintain the flowers the way Maggie does. Her work certainly contributes to the beauty of the grounds and we are very grateful.”

Clark intends to continue grooming the fairground plants and flowers helping to make the Morrow County Fairgrounds a welcoming site for visitors.

This year’s Morrow County Fair is Aug. 30-Sept. 6.

Maggie Clark with her flowers at the entrance to the Morrow County Fairgrounds. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_Maggie-Clark.jpg Maggie Clark with her flowers at the entrance to the Morrow County Fairgrounds. Courtesy photo | Valerie Mories