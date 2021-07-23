MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

July 12-22

VEHICLE HIT

A motorist reported his vehicle struck while parked at Kroger.

ASSIST UNIT

Officer provided assistance to EMS to a woman who was ill at Lockwood Court.

COMPLAINT

A woman said three males came to her North Main Street home and wanted to fight her son. She requested extra patrol in the area.

ASSISTANCE

Officer responded to the soccer fields to do a well-being check. He was located and was fine.

SEARCH

Officers attempted to locate a man wanted by Knox County Probation Department. His ankle monitor had been cut off. He was not located.

ASSISTANCE GIVEN

Officers responded to a domestic in Cardington. The two parties were separated.

FELONY WARRANT

Officer arrested a man on a felony warrant for theft out of Hamilton County.

CAR IN FIELD

A car went off Home Road and into a corn field. Driver had lost control. The Ohio Highway Patrol responded to handle the report.

ACCIDENT

A vehicle struck another vehicle while parked at Showplace on West Marion Road. The two parties exchanged information as there were no injuries.

DRIVER CITED

A man was cited for driving under suspension on West High Street.

CITATION GIVEN

A woman was cited for driving under suspension in the area of West Marion Road and Westview Drive.

SPEEDING

A man was cited for driving under suspension and speeding on North Main Street.

DRUNK

A man was found to be under the influence of alcohol at a business on West Marion Road. He was arrested.

WOMAN CITED

A woman was cited for stop bar and operating a vehicle under the influence.

PURSUIT

Officers assisted Morrow County Sheriff’s Office with a crash and foot pursuit at Hidden Lakes. The man was later apprehended.

FIGHT REPORTED

A fight between two men resulted in one being arrested for assault on Westview Drive. A small bag containing a white crystal substance was found on him and placed into evidence to be tested.

CARD THEFT

A woman reported charges on her bank statement from a business that she does not shop at.

CIGARETTES TAKEN

A woman said a man entered her son’s truck on Chartwell Street and stole a carton of cigarettes.

CRASH REPORTED

A driver was eastbound on West High Street and turning northbound onto North Main. She failed to yield to a truck and it struck her vehicle, causing property damage.

DRIVER CITED

A man was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence and no physical control of a vehicle on West Marion Road.