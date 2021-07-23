Meetings, events

• Mount Gilead summer meal program will be changing pick-up days for the month of August. Effective Aug. 2, pick-up day will be Monday, 11 a.m. to noon. Same location, behind the high school at the cafeteria doors. Last day will be Aug. 23.

• The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, Monday, Aug. 16 at 4:30 p.m. in the Miller Center located at 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. The public is invited.

• In search of volunteers to lead an art group at No Limits Outreach Center, 4046 Township Road 246, Edison, on Wednesdays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Most supplies will be furnished. Call 419-946-5900 and ask for Chelsea.

• Cruise for the Kids, Aug. 14, cars, trucks and bikes welcome. A 50/50 drawing and prizes for best and worst hand. Registration at 10 a.m.; kickstands up at noon; Farrow North, 7754 East State Routes 36/37, Sunbury. Cost is $20 single rider; $25 double rider and vehicles. Portion of the proceeds benefit A Kid Again — Central Ohio. Questions, go to their Facebook page.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

