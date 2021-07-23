Cats, kittens dumped at local business

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Humane Society says charges will be brought against the people who dumped 11 animals at a business early Thursday.

According to the Morrow County Humane Society’s Facebook page, someone dumped a box filled with two cats and nine kittens about 4:30 a.m.

The post reads:

“… You were on camera so we will be pursuing charges. There are resources to take these cats if you would have just asked. Dumping animals in hopes someone will find them and take care of your problem is beyond cruel and cowardly.”

No information on the cats’ conditions was given.

The agency also said: “We have four low cost clinics a year. Next one is Aug. 31. It is open only to Morrow County residents only. However SOS in Columbus has low-cost options, as does Wyandot County Humane Society.”

Someone dropped off two cats and nine kittens Thursday morning. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_kittens.jpg Someone dropped off two cats and nine kittens Thursday morning. Courtesy photo