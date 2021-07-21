Marion General Hospital to open Cancer Center in 2022

MARION — OhioHealth Marion General Hospital is proud to announce it will be investing nearly $20 million to open a new comprehensive cancer center in fall of 2022.

The OhioHealth Marion Cancer Center will be located on the main floor of the new East Building of the hospital. in addition, the hospital will break ground on a new 8,000 square-foot building in August. This will allow for 24,000 square foot of space to cohort all existing cancer services with some new offerings as well. Gilbane is the contractor for the new building and Cannon Design is the architect.

The cancer center will centralize all cancer services into once space that includes a registration area, infusion services, radiation oncology (with upgraded scanning equipment), a retail space/boutique, lab, pharmacy, waiting area, garden and much more. The hospital will continue to offer genetic counseling, research and patient navigation services as well, all in one location.

“Centralizing and growing cancer services in Marion means greater access to comprehensive care for our patients close to home,” said Curt Gingrich, MD, president, Marion General Hospital. “And not only does this benefit our Marion patients, but surrounding communities as we commit to bringing more enhanced, specialty care to the market and strengthen our commitment to being a regional referral center.”

This work will also improve the hospital’s safety and patient outcomes by providing the ability to integrate future treatment updates and increase physician collaboration in treatment planning and provision. And, it will allow Marion General to elevate care to provide services like a survivorship clinic and boutique as well as a point of care lab for greater patient efficiency.

Gingrich added, “We are so proud to be able to offer all these services in one place for our patients. It will have a positive impact on their care and be much more convenient and efficient for their entire care team, including family and loved ones.”

Morrow County Hospital offers some cancer services, including PET scans, MRIs and CTs, in addition to lab services. Dr. Robert Exten, Oncology/Hematology, sees patients at the Morrow County Hospital Specialty Center.

OhioHealth is a certified member of MD Anderson Cancer Network — a program of MD Anderson Cancer Center, a world-renowned leader in cancer care. MD Anderson is one of the nation’s original comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute to help pioneer the guidelines that set the standard of cancer care today.

The Marion General Hospital Foundation, Inc., is partnering with the hospital on this project and inviting local individuals and organizations to help with our mission to improve the health of those we serve by becoming a foundation donor. For information about ways to support this project, contact Beth Meadows, advisor for philanthropy, at 740-383-8682 or Beth.Meadows@OhioHealth.com.

Artist rendering of Marion General Hospital’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_View-1-Lobby-EDITED.jpg Artist rendering of Marion General Hospital’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. Courtesy | OhioHealth