Patrol’s Major Jones promoted to Lieutenant Colonel

COLUMBUS — On July 4, Major Chuck A. Jones was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. He was recognized during a July 20 ceremony at the Patrol’s Training Academy.

Lieutenant Colonel Jones transferred from his current assignment as commander of the Office of Training, Recruitment and Diversity to serve in the Office of the Superintendent. Lieutenant Colonel Jones began his Patrol career in February 1994 as a member of the 126th Academy Class. He earned his commission in July of that year and was assigned to the Marion Post.

In 1998, he earned the state proficiency award in auto larceny enforcement. In 1999, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Delaware Post to serve as an assistant post commander. As a sergeant, he also served at the Patrol’s Training Academy. In 2004, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and remained at the Patrol’s Training Academy.

As a lieutenant, he also served in the Office of Personnel, Columbus District Criminal Patrol Unit and the Marion Post. In 2013, he was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant and remained at the Patrol’s Training Academy.

As a staff lieutenant, he also served at the Bucyrus District Headquarters. In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of captain and transferred to the Patrol’s Training Academy. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of major and served as commander in the Office of Training, Recruitment and Diversity.

“Lieutenant Colonel Jones has been a valuable asset to the Patrol for many years,” said Fambro.

“His quality of leadership and dedication to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, as well as the citizens of Ohio, will continue to be a positive influence for the future of the Division.”

Jones completed training at the FBI National Academy in 2005. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 2021. He is a Cardington resident.

