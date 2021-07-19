Village receives recycling carts

MOUNT GILEAD — The village has received the 1,400 recycling carts that were purchased through a grant from DKMM Solid Waste District.

About 250 have been assembled with wheels put on them, village council learned Monday, July 19.

“No Trash” bumper stickers will be put on the lids to prevent contamination from garbage. The roll out is expected in August or September, according to Village Administrator Derek Allen.

In other business:

• A leaking valve at Cedar and Bank streets was repaired. Another leak near the location has not been repaired. Crews are waiting on pipe fittings that are on back order. Meter lids and water meters are also needed to finish switching the 4-inch main to the 10-inch main to houses on Bank, one on Cedar and several others on East Union Street.

• Fire Chief Chad Swank reminded residents of the 0.25 percent income tax levy on the Aug. 3 special election ballot. There is an open house with a movie Friday night. The department will have a splash pad at the Merchants Association event downtown Saturday from 12:30-2 p.m.

• The Streets Committee will be doing resurfacing of several village streets, Chairman Chris Sherbourne said. Streets include Cherry, Cedar, Elm, Pine Drive, Neal Avenue and Delaware. Kokosing Construction Co. was awarded the $403,000 bid.

• Astro Pool is doing a free pressure test on the swimming pool.

”We continue to exhaust every avenue on the pool,” Allen said. The pool was closed due to safety concerns and its inability to hold water.

• Work on the tennis and basketball courts will be done using recreation levy funds, Mayor Jamie Brucker said. A pickleball court will likely be added to the tennis court.

• Under code enforcement, a second list of junk vehicles has been given to the police department. Vehicles in the first round were addressed by their owners.

• The Service Department repaired a collapsed 8-inch storm pipe underneath a building at 14 North Cherry Street. A broken storm water pipe on East North Street also was repaired.

• Senior banners were removed from village poles and given to the school for delivery to families. The veterans banners were put up.

• Police Chief Adam Lakey reports the department has taken 158 calls for service over the past month, which is about equal to the 159 calls it fielded for the same period in 2020.