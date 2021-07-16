Fash Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday morning

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

• Portions of Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in Ohio, Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Morrow, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne, Wood and Wyandot.

Through Saturday morning

• Repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms with torrential rainfall are expected along a nearly-stationary front today through tonight.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected. Localized higher totals are possible and flash flooding may develop, especially this afternoon through tonight.