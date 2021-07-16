Meetings, events

• Mount Gilead Merchant’s Association, Downtown Days, Saturday, July 24. Village Fire Department splash pad and touch a truck; farmers market, outdoor vendors, kids activity with the Mount Gilead Public Library; food trucks, merchants specials; 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• Open house/fun night, Mount Gilead Fire Department, Friday, July 23, 7 p.m. Tour the firehouse; movie at dusk; popcorn and water provided.

• Musicians Against Childhood Cancer Music Festival, July 28-31, Cardinal Center Campground, State Route 61, Marengo. Forty artists in four days. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For ticket and camping information call 740-548-4199.

• In search of volunteers to lead an art group at No Limits Outreach Center, 4046 Township Road 246, Edison, on Wednesdays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Most supplies will be furnished. Call 419-946-5900 and ask for Chelsea.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

